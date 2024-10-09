Former Giants Captain Honzek to Make NHL Debut Tonight vs. Canucks
October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - Former Vancouver Giants captain Sam Honzek is set to make his National Hockey League debut this evening for the Calgary Flames when they visit the Vancouver Canucks to kick off the 2024-25 season.
Honzek will become the 36th Vancouver Giant to play in the NHL.
"I would say I'm a little bit nervous, but like I said, [treat it like] just another game for me," Honzek said to the media after Wednesday's morning skate. "I've played my way all the way here, so I don't have to change it. Just keep doing what I was doing and what got me here. Just bring more and work even harder; compete even harder."
The 19-year-old winger is expected to play alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko on the Flames top line after he had an outstanding preseason with seven points, including a highlight reel goal against the Seattle Kraken.
"It's amazing. Like you said, [Kuzmenko] and [Kadri] are really good players; top-end NHL players," Honzek said. "I'm happy I can play with them and hopefully it's going to click for us tonight and I can help them with my speed and bring some offence and also help on the other side of the puck."
Honzek was selected by the Flames in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 186-pound forward was the Giants first ever European captain last year. In 76 games across two seasons, Honzek tallied 87 points (33G-54A) for the G-Men.
Honzek recently switched his Flames jersey number from 42 to 29, which is the same number he wore with the Giants.
