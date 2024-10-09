Hawks Rally to Edge out Prince George in OT, 4-3

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Forward Diego Buttazzoni earned the overtime game-winner for the Portland Winterhawks as they took down the Prince George Cougars in a 4-3 contest on Tuesday night at CN Arena.

Game #5: Portland (4) vs. Prince George (3)

SOG: POR (31) - PG (33)

PP: POR (0/5) - PG (0/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (30/33) - Ravensbergen (27/31)

GAME NOTES:

With his tally in the third period, Josh Zakreski increased his goal streak (3G) to three games and his point streak to four games (3G, 2A).

Diego Buttazzoni recorded the fifth game-winning goal of his career on Tuesday night.

David Hoy registered the first point in his WHL career (1A).

SCORING:

PG - Koehn Ziemmer (1)

PG - Hunter Laing (4) from Ephram McNutt and Koehn Ziemmer

POR - Ryder Thompson (1) from David Hoy and Cole Slobodian

POR - Josh Zakreski (3) from Carter Sotheran

POR - Tyson Yaremko (3) from Griffin Darby and Josh Zakreski

PG - Koehn Ziemmer (2)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (2) from Hudson Darby

GAME SUMMARY:

Prince George earned the first goal of the game 55 seconds into regulation, before adding a second seven minutes later. The Winterhawks answered with two tallies in the second period to tie the game. Ryder Thompson scored his first of the season, ripping one from the left dot at 5:15 before Josh Zakreski increased his point streak to four games (3G, 1A) sneaking the puck short side past the Cougars goaltender just 45 seconds later.

Halfway through the final frame, Tyson Yaremko earned the lead for the Winterhawks going top shelf from the slot. The Cougars scored with 55=3 seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime. After a huge save sequence from Ondřej Štěbeták, Diego Buttazzoni found the back of the net, deking out the Prince George goaltender and winning the game for the Winterhawks at 4:01 of the extra period.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks continue their trip against the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m. at CN Arena. -

