Edwards to Donate to Special Olympics Lethbridge

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that forward Brayden Edwards will donate $10.00 for every point he records during the 2024-2025 regular season to Special Olympics Lethbridge.

"I think it's really important that some of these kids get to play sports like the rest of us do. It's nice to see them enjoy themselves, have fun and just have a good time while playing sports," said Edwards. "The reason I chose Special Olympics Lethbridge is because my brother Ty does it back home and he loves doing it and I've been able to see all the friends that he's made from these groups, so I think it's important for them to experience the same things we do."

Edwards follows a long list of former Hurricanes to donate to local charities, including teammates Miguel Marques, Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe donating this season to the Alberta Children's Hospital. This marks the first time a 'Canes player will donate to Special Olympics Lethbridge.

"I want to also be able to raise awareness so that other people can do the same and that's one of the main goals with this," added Edwards.

The 2024-2025 season marks the tenth season that Hurricanes players will donate to community charities. The history of player donations began during the 2015-2016 season when former 'Canes captain Tyler Wong spearheaded the initiative which helped donate over $20,000 over parts of two seasons. In the past, Wong along with other players such as Carter Folk, Ryley Lindgren, Stuart Skinner, Giorgio Estephan, Ty Nash and others have committed to support local charities.

The Hurricanes organization will match Edwards' donation during the regular season.

"The work and commitment made by our players to charities in our community and province over the years has been terrific to see and has positively impacted so many people along the way," said Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations, Terry Huisman. "We are once again proud to partner and match their donations during the 2024-2025 season."

Special Olympics Alberta was incorporated in 1980 and has built a tradition of support and opportunity for people in Alberta with intellectual disabilities. The Special Olympics movement was originally founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968 and the first event was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. Special Olympics Alberta is an accredited chapter of Special Olympics Canada and helps offer year-round programming for over 3,000 athletes from over 140 communities in the Province.

"It is such an incredible honour for us to be chosen for this incredible opportunity with Brayden Edwards, as Special Olympics athletes we rise up and take challenges with pride and honour," said Anny Chenard, Special Olympics, Lethbridge Chair. "As our oath statement says, 'Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt'. With this donation, it will help us with transportation and uniforms for over 80 athletes and coaches to head to Provincial Summer Games in Grande Prairie in 2025. Thank you, Brayden, for choosing us and to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. We are grateful for your support and bringing awareness to Special Olympics Lethbridge."

If you would like to donate alongside the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brayden Edwards to Special Olympics, contact Kathy at the Lethbridge Hurricanes office by calling 403-380-7507.

The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand this weekend with a pair of games on Friday at 7:00pm against the Vancouver Giants and on Saturday at 6:00pm against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centres, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Pro Rated Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available until Wednesday, October 9th at 5:00pm. Pro Rated Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.