Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Max Pšenička from Kelowna

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, Ocotber 9, the acquisition of the WHL rights to 2007-born defenseman Max Pšenička from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for two WHL Prospects Draft selections.

Pšenička, 17, currently plays for HC Plzeň U20 in the Czech Extraliga and is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. Through 11 games this season with Plzeň, Pšenička has recorded five points (2G, 3A). The 6-foot-4, 176-pound blueliner was originally selected by Kelowna in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 WHL Import Draft.

Full trade details can be found below:

Portland recieve:

D - Max Pšenička ('07)

Kelowna receives:

2025 5th-round pick (conditional)

2026 3rd-round pick (conditional)

Pšenička, a native of Prague, Czechia, spent the last several seasons with HC Slavia Praha's U17 and U20 programs. During his U17 tenure, he posted 50 points (13G, 37A) over 70 games. Pšenička has also represented Czechia internationally, notching three assists in eight games with the U17 national team during the 2023-24 season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Winterhawks have released defenseman Marek Chaloupka. The Winterhawks thank Marek for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. -

