Game Day Preview: Game 6 vs Red Deer
October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the fourth of eight matchups between the Central Division rivals this season. The Rebels have won the three previous meetings his season. Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) leads the Tigers with four points in the season series.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (September 27, 2024)
Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (September 28, 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (October 4, 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
1-4-0-0
Central Div. - 5th
Eastern Con. - 11th
Home - 1-2-0-0
Away - 0-2-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Bryce Pickford / Hunter St. Martin / Jonas Woo (2)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (7)
Points - Gavin McKenna (7)
PIMs - Nate Corbet (11)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+3)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.875)
GAA - Harrison Meneghin (3.65)
Shutouts - N/A
Special Teams:
Power Play: 3 - 17 - 17.6%
Penalty Kill: 19 - 24 - 79.2%
Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward, Josh Van Mulligen and Jonas Woo recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen and Woo hit the 150 game mark on September 27th and October 5th, respectively.
Upcoming Milestones: Hunter St. Martin (146) is quickly approaching his 150th game played. Ryder Ritchie and Marcus Pacheco are also quickly approaching point milestones. Ritchie is one away from 100 career points and Pacheco is two away from 50. Jonas Woo could also hit another milestone soon as he is only two assists away from 50.
Recent Transactions: The Tigers acquired goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Shane Smith and also moved forward Brayden Boehm to Victoria in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a conditional 5th in 2027.
NHL Signing: Andrew Basha recently signed a three-year entry-level contract with his hometown Calgary Flames. Basha was drafted this summer by the Flames 41st overall (Round 2, Pick 9) in the NHL Entry Draft.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
4-2 Win - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
4-3 Loss - Vs Red Deer Rebels
6-3 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
6-3 Loss - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
Next Five Games:
Wednesday, October 9 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings
Saturday, October 12 - Vs Vancouver Giants
Wednesday, October 16 - Vs Prince George Cougars
Friday, October 18 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors
