Ten Americans Alumni On NHL Opening Day Rosters

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 10 former Americans are listed on NHL Opening Night rosters. That includes three forwards, five defensemen and two goalies.

Brett Leason is entering his third season with the Anaheim Ducks. To date he has played 158 NHL games with Washington and Anaheim scoring 37 points (20-17-37). The Americans drafted Leason 50th overall in the 2014 WHL Prospects Draft. He skated in 190 WHL games with Tri-City and Prince Albert recording 140 points (60-80-140). He was selected 56th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Morgan Geekie is entering his second season with the Boston Bruins. To date he has played 257 NHL games with Boston, Seattle and Carolina recording 102 points (39-63-102). Drafted 90th overall by the Americans in the 2013 WHL Prospects Draft, Geekie appeared in 216 career games with Tri-City from 2013-2018 scoring 202 points (78-124-202). He was selected 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Michael Rasmussen is entering his sixth season with the Detroit Red Wings. To date he has appeared in 313 NHL games with the Red Wings scoring 119 points (49-70-119). The Americans drafted Rasmussen seventh overall in the 2014 WHL Prospects Draft. He suited up for 161 games for the Americans scoring 157 points (81-76-157). He was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Jake Bean is entering his first year with the Calgary Flames. To date he has played 197 NHL games with Carolina and Columbus scoring 56 (13-43-56) points. The Americans acquired Bean from the Calgary Hitmen January 7, 2018. He skated in 32 regular season games posting 21 points (7-14-21) before adding an additional 18 points (1-17-18) in 14 playoff games. The Hurricanes drafted Bean 13th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Brandon Carlo is entering his ninth season with the Boston Bruins. To date he has played 555 NHL games with the Bruins recording 100 points (28-72-100). The Americans drafted Carlo 214th overall in the 2011 WHL Prospects Draft. He skated in 186 games with the Americans from 2013-2016 scoring 65 points (12-53-65). The Bruins drafted Carlo 37th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Dylan Coghlan is entering his first season with the Winnipeg Jets. To date he has played 106 NHL games with Vegas and Carolina scoring 22 points (6-16-22). The Americans drafted Coghlan 63rd overall in the 2013 WHL Prospects Draft. He appeared in 265 games with Tri-City from 2014-2018 recording 145 points (38-107-145). He was undrafted into the NHL but signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in September of 2017.

Juuso Valimaki is entering his third year with the Utah Hockey Club after moving with them from Arizona. Over seven NHL seasons Valimaki has played 229 career games with Calgary, Arizona and Utah scoring 67 points (9-58-67). The Americans drafted Valimaki 14th overall in the 2015 CHL Import Draft. He skated in 159 games with Tri-City from 2015-2018 recording 138 points (40-98-138). The Flames drafted Valimaki 16th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Parker Wotherspoon is entering his second season with the Boston Bruins. To date Wotherspoon has appeared in 59 NHL games with the New York Islanders and Bruins recording nine assists. The Americans drafted Wotherspoon 21st overall in the 2012 WHL Prospects Draft and he skated in 279 games with Tri-City scoring 182 points (32-150-182). He was drafted 112th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Eric Comrie is back with the Winnipeg Jets after two years with the Buffalo Sabres. Over nine NHL seasons Comrie has appeared in 59 games with the Jets, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Sabres posting a 24-26-2 record with an .893 save percentage and 3.38 goals against average. Tri-City drafted Comrie 13th overall in the 2010 WHL Prospects Draft and he played 168 games for the Americans with a record of 85-64-6-9, .916 save percentage and 2.67 goals against average along with 10 shutouts. The Winnipeg Jets drafted Comrie 59th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Carey Price is entering his 18th year with the Montreal Canadiens but has unfortunately not played due to injuries since the 2021-22 season. Over his illustrious career Price played 712 games with the Canadiens, the most in franchise history. He posted a career record of 361-261-79 with a .917 save percentage, 2.51 goals against average and 49 shutouts. His wins put him first in franchise history and his shutouts rank third.

Price's career trophy case includes a Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2014-15, Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP in 2014-15, World Junior Gold, World Championship Gold, and Olympic Gold among many others.

Tri-City drafted Price with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 WHL Draft and he went on to play 193 games as an American posting an 84-73-9-3 record, .914 save percentage, 2.53 goals against average and 15 shutouts. He was named the WHL's top goalie during the 2006-07 season.

Montreal selected Price fifth overall in the 2005 NHL Draft.

