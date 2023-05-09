Kids Club Player Clinic Coming up on June 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce an exclusive Kids Club event. Members are invited to a clinic with TinCaps players at Parkview Field on Saturday, June 3 (10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.).

This event is only open to members of the TinCaps Kids Club, which is free for children 12 and under. If not already enrolled, sign up at TinCapsKidsClub.com.

A special link will be emailed to Kids Club members with information on how to register for this unique opportunity.

Participants also have the option to purchase a ticket package to attend the team's home game that night at 6:35 p.m. against the South Bend Cubs.

That night's game will feature Postgame Fireworks and also be a Celebration of Women in Sports with special recognition for the Fort Wayne Daisies (All-American Girls Professional Baseball League).

At the clinic, kids will learn baseball drills and techniques from TinCaps players, while also receiving a goodie bag. Following the clinic, players will sign autographs.

"We can't wait for Kids Club members to meet our players and have a fun experience at Parkview Field while improving their baseball skills," said Brenda Feasby, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager. "Our guys aren't too far removed from being little kids with dreams of playing professionally themselves and now they're looking forward to paying it forward to the next generation."

TinCaps Kids Club membership perks include giveaways, contests, and special events throughout the year, such as mascot Johnny's Birthday Bash on Sunday, May 28 (1:05 p.m. TinCaps game vs. Lansing Lugnuts). Click here for more information on that event, which will be highlighted by a Mascot Kickball Game.

The TinCaps are Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The team's players this season range in age from 19 to 26 years old.

