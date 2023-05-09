Cubs Ambush Wisconsin with Seven-Run First Inning

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The South Bend Cubs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Kevin Made, who had a three-run double in the first inning, led the Cubs with four hits.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Cameron Wagoner was one pitch away from getting through the first inning without allowing a run. South Bend (16-12) had a runner at second with two outs and a 3-2 pitch due to Yohendrick Pinango. Wagoner walked Pinango to extend the inning and that started a streak of seven straight Cubs batters reaching base and South Bend taking a 7-0 lead before the Rattlers got to hit.

Wagoner hit the next batter to load the bases. Another hit batsman by Wagoner, this one of Bryce Ball, knocked in the first run of the inning. Made followed with a three-run double. Ethan Hearn was next, and he hit a two-run home run. Jacob Wetzel, the ninth man to bat in the inning for the Cubs, tripled to chase Wagoner from the game.

Kevin Alcantara, the Cubs lead-off batter, greeted reliever Luis Amaya with an RBI single to cap the scoring in the first and the Cubs were up 7-0

Pinango added to the South Bend lead with a solo home run in the second inning.

The Rattlers (8-19) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Hendry Mendez doubled with one out. Je'Von Ward doubled with two outs to score Mendez. The Timber Rattlers would collect three more hits in the game but would never get another runner to cross home plate.

The Cubs added to their lead with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings on a pair of RBI fielder's choices.

The loss was the seventh in a row for Wisconsin.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Stiven Cruz (1-1, 6.52) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Cubs have Cade Horton set to make his Midwest League debut as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

The Rattlers celebration of Nurses Week presented by ThedaCare continues the next two nights. Nurses receive a $1 reserved seat bleacher ticket with a nurse's ID for games on May 10 and May 11. There is a limit of four tickets per person for this special.

If you can't make it out to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

SB 710 000 110 - 10 14 0

WIS 010 000 000 - 1 5 1

Click here for the boxscore

HOME RUNS:

SB:

Ethan Hearn (1st, 1 on in 1st inning off Cameron Wagoner, 2 out)

Yohendrick Pinango (2nd, 0 on in 2nd inning off Luis Amaya, 1 out)

WP: Manuel Espinoza (1-0)

LP: Cameron Wagoner (1-5)

TIME: 2:50

ATTN: 1,323

