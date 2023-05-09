Kernels Score Seven Runs on Ten Hits, Win Series Opener with Quad Cities 7-3

Davenport, IA - For the first time this season, Cedar Rapids scored in the fourth inning, and not only did the team score, it scored four times, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 advantage, a lead it would never lose in the 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

Entering the contest, Quad Cities was 10-1 when it scored first, and it got on the board first Tuesday when Carter Jensen blasted his third home off the season, a solo shot to right to make it 1-0 River Bandits.

Cedar Rapids evened the score in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, back-to-back singles from Noah Miller and Emmanuel Rodriguez put runners on first and second for Noah Cardenas, who drove in his fourth two-out RBI of the season with a single to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Quad Cities re-gained the lead. Jack Pineda led off the frame with a double, and three batters later, Gavin Cross drove him home with a fielder's choice making it 2-1 QC after three.

In the top of the fourth, Cedar Rapids blew the game open. Misael Urbina doubled with one out, earning a multi-hit game for the first time this season. Next batter, Jose Salas, also doubled, scoring Urbina and tying the game at 2-2. With still one out in the inning, Jefferson Morales drove home Salas, blasting his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it 4-2, and then Kenoi Cavaco capped off the four-run inning crushing his first homer of the season, going back-to-back with Morales to make it 5-2.

The Kernels added two more runs in the fifth inning. Cardenas was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. Then after a strikeout, Tanner Schobel picked up his 16th RBI of the season with a double down the line scoring Cardenas to make it 6-2. Urbina then ripped his third hit of the night, scoring Schobel to put the Kernels ahead 7-2.

Quad Cities got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on a Javier Vaz RBI single to draw within four runs, but that would be the closest the River Bandits would get as Cedar Rapids held on for a 7-3 victory.

The win improves the Kernels' record to 14-13, the first time the team has been over .500 since April 19. The loss drops Quad Cities to 10-17 as the season series between the two sides now sits at 3-3. The two teams square off again night at 6:30 with Orlando Rodriguez on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Luinder Avila.

