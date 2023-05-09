Cachutt Promoted, Boatman Joins Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Manuel Cachutt has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitcher Dennis Boatman has been promoted to Dayton from the Arizona Complex League Reds.

The Dragons roster remains at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.

Boatman spent most of the 2022 season with Single-A Daytona before being called up to the Dragons late in the season. With the Dragons, he appeared in nine games, going 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA as a reliever.

Boatman was drafted by the Reds in the 17th round in 2021 out of Sacramento City College in California. He began his college career at UCLA.

Cachutt appeared in seven games with the Dragons this season, all as a reliever, going 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA.

The Dragons continue a 12-game, two-city road trip tonight at Peoria against the Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. (EDT). The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

