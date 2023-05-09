Captains Can't Get Offense Going Until Late in 4-1 Loss to Great Lakes

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (15-12) lost their first meeting of the season against Great Lakes Loons (18-10) by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. This marked Lake County's fourth loss in their last five games.

The Captains were held to just two hits in the game's first seven innings, courtesy of a single from center fielder Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 10 prospect according to MLB.com, in the third inning, and a single from catcher Micael Ramirez in the fifth inning.

In the second inning, Great Lakes got on the board first with a two-out, two-run single from second baseman Austin Gauthier. This came immediately after Lake County right fielder Jorge Burgos dropped a fly ball in foul territory, which extended Gauthier's at-bat.

Two innings later, the Loons would add another run, as catcher Dalton Rushing led off the inning with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. Then, forcing a groundout, Captains starting pitcher Rodney Boone (0-2) would be removed from the game.

The left-hander pitched 4.1 innings, allowing season-highs of six hits and three runs (tied), one earned run, and two walks, while striking out a season-high six (tied).

Lake County reliever Alaska Abney would then enter the game, and would pitch 2.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out four.

In the eighth, Great Lakes would load the bases with a catcher interference, single, and walk. In the ensuing plate appearance, Austin Gauthier tallied his third RBI of the game with a bases-loaded walk surrendered by Captains reliever Franco Aleman.

The Lake County right-hander allowed one hit, one earned run, and two walks, while striking out three in two innings of relief.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Captains would have a chance to tie the game. Consecutive singles from Jorge Burgos and first baseman Will Bartlett put runners on first and second with no outs. Burgos's single extended his hitting streak to four games.

Following a flyout, which moved Burgos to third base, designated hitter Dayan Frias hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Lake County's only run of the game.

First pitch for Game 2 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for 11:00 AM tomorrow. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

