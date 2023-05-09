Collett Ks 7 and Marsee Homers Again, But Beloit Wins Series Opener

May 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps starting pitcher Keegan Collett fanned the first seven he faced and center fielder Jakob Marsee homered for the second straight game, but the Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins affiliate) homered three times in a 14-4 win on a pleasant Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella also reached base four times with a double, a single, two walks and an RBI.

Marsee's leadoff homer opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Beloit then responded with three runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run bomb from third baseman Josh Zamora. That was the first ball the Sky Carp had put in play in the contest.

Beloit added three more in the sixth with a two-run double by designated hitter Tanner Allen and a single by left fielder Davis Bradshaw.

Then in the seventh, Sky Carp right fielder Brady Allen and Tanner Allen each went deep, making it 9-1.

The TinCaps got one back in the eighth on an RBI groundout by catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Beloit tacked on five more in the ninth inning before TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon drove in top San Diego prospect Jackson Merrill with an RBI double in the bottom half. Martorella later drove in Castañon with a single.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 10 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jared Kollar

Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Jared Poland

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

