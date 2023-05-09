Dragons Blake Dunn Named Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April

May 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release









Dayton Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn

(Dayton Dragons) Dayton Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn(Dayton Dragons)

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April.

As previously announced, Dunn was also chosen as the Midwest League Player of the Month for April.

Dunn led the Reds organization in several offensive categories in April, including batting average (.386), OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11). He finished tied for second in home runs (5) and ranked second in RBI (18).

Dunn is a product of Western Michigan University and a native of Saugatuck, Michigan. He was selected by the Reds in the 15th round of the 2021 draft and is in his first season with the Dragons.

Andrew Abbott, a member of the 2022 Dragons, was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. He made three starts in April for Double-A Chattanooga and one for Triple-A Louisville, going a combined 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA, notching 43 strikeouts while allowing just nine hits, six walks, and four runs in 20.2 innings.

The Dragons continue a 12-game, two-city road trip tonight at Peoria against the Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. (EDT). They have gone 4-2 so far on the road trip. The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.