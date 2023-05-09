Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM EDT at Peoria)

Tuesday, May 9, 2023lGame # 28

Dozer Parkl Peoria, Ill. l7:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-15) at Peoria Chiefs (15-12)

RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 2.29) vs. LH Cooper Hjerpe (2-2, 4.98)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the first game of a six-game series. In 2022, the Dragons were 2-4 vs. Peoria (all in Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. Lansing scored single runs in each of the last three innings to overcome a 3-1 deficit and win, breaking a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off HBP with the bases loaded and no outs. Dayton's Tyler Callihan hit a two-run home run to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth. Callihan and Ruben Ibarra each had two hits for Dayton. Starting pitcher Jose Acuna allowed just two base runners (one run) over five innings, striking out nine.

Last Series (May 3-7): Dayton won four-of-six games at Lansing. Dayton team stats in the series: .240 batting average; 5.7 runs/game; 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.31 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five of their last seven games and have improved their road record for the year to 8-7.

Over the last seven games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.15 (58.2 IP, 14 ER), best in the MWL from April 30-May 7.

Over the last 15 games (April 21-May 7), the Dragons lead the MWL in runs scored (99), batting average (.260), home runs (22), doubles (27), slugging percentage (.458), and OPS (.818). Over those 15 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs to first.

Notable-Dragons in select league rankings: Batting: 1st in runs per game; Tied-1st in HR; 2nd in SLG Pct.; Tied for 1st in SAC; most SO. Pitching: 1st in WHIP; 2nd in Opps Avg.; T-2nd most GIDP; Tied for last in Sv, most blown saves.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. Dunn was previously named MWL April Player of the Month. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Jack Rogers is tied for second in the MWL in both extra base hits (11) and RBI (19). He is hitting .333 over his last 13 games with eight extra base hits including three home runs.

Ruben Ibarra hit three home runs in the current series and four on the year in just 11 games with the Dragons, batting .353.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .387 (12 for 31) with three doubles, four RBI, and four stolen bases. The eight-game hitting streak is the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Tyler Callihan has a five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 19 (.421) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last three starts: 15 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO, 0.60 ERA. His season ERA is 2.29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 10 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (no record) at Peoria RH Trent Baker (2-1, 3.57)

Thursday, May 11 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 3.92) at Peoria RH Zane Mills (3-1, 6.12)

Friday, May 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) at Peoria RH Tim Hence (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, May 13 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (1-0, 2.42) at Peoria LH Alex Cornwell (3-1, 3.19)

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) at Peoria RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

