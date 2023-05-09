Dragons Sellout Streak Update

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons announced today that less than a few hundred tickets remain for upcoming homestand (Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 21). The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,453 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going.

Tickets are still available for the Dragons back-to-back homestands starting Tuesday, May 30 through Sunday, June 11 on a single game basis and for groups.

The Dragons have announced a special package for groups looking to attend this season to fill the remaining seats in June, July, August, and September. These packages are affordable and thought out to make the process turnkey for group leaders. The "Home Run" package and "Grand Slam" package come with great benefits for everyone in the group and a special "thank you" care package for the group leader who pulls together their group including complimentary parking, passes to exclusive events, and passes to Kings Island.

Dragons group outings are a great fit for all sizes and types of groups including sports organizations, school outings for students or teachers, fellowship groups, business outings, and more. Fans can qualify for a group rate with as low as 10 tickets.

The fan favorite ticket program "Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's" is back with a great offer for fans. On select dates, fans will receive a Dragons hat and Wendy's "Biggie Bag" voucher to be redeemed at local Wendy's restaurants. Tickets for "Dragons Friends & Family Games" start as low as $13, saving fans $23 per ticket. For more on this program, please visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Pro-rated season tickets plans, as part of the Dragons Family and Business Clubs, are still available. Club members receive exclusive gifts, including an Elly de la Cruz bobblehead, access to member only events like "Meet the Team" and "Networking Event", and more.

For single game tickets, group packages, or pro-rated season tickets for the 2023 season, fans are encouraged to contact the Dragons to reserve. Tickets can be found online at daytondragons.com, by calling the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287, or by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com.

