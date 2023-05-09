'Caps Lambaste Lansing, 14-5

May 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored 11 runs in the first six innings, and pitcher Jack O'Loughlin posted his best start of the season as they cruised to a 14-5 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps offense, which entered Tuesday as the top-hitting team in the Midwest League, scored in every inning but the first and seventh in the contest. Meanwhile, O'Loughlin (1-3) kept Lugnuts hitters guessing by striking out four batters in five scoreless frames in collecting his first win of the season.

A two-run second-inning double from Justice Bigbie opened the floodgates for West Michigan, and 11 consecutive runs to open the contest. In the third, Eliezer Alfonzo drilled a solo home run hit just inside the right field foul pole, extending the lead to 4-0. Detroit Tigers top prospect Jace Jung collected a two-run triple in the fourth before the 'Caps enjoyed two more runs in the fifth, highlighted by another triple - this time from Meyers to push the 'Caps edge to 8-0. In the sixth, Izaac Pacheco brought home another run with a double before Roberto Campos delivered two more with a single, bringing the lead to 11-0. The Lugnuts came to life in the late stages with a five-run eighth before the 'Caps plated three more in the bottom of the frame to put the finishing touches on a game that saw West Michigan tie a season-high with 14 total runs.

The Whitecaps record improves to 17-11, remaining a game back of the first-place Great Lakes Loons, while the Lugnuts fall to 13-14. Lansing starting pitcher Jack Perkins (2-2) allowed four runs in three innings in suffering his second loss. The four runs given up by Perkins were more than the total runs he had allowed all season entering Tuesday's contest (3). The last time the 'Caps plated 14 runs in a game also came against Lansing back on April 14 when West Michigan beat the Lugnuts, 14-6.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Righty Williander Moreno takes the mound for West Michigan against Christian Fernandez for Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.