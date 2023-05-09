Swain Placed on Temporary Inactive List, Dalatri Transferred to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Matthew Swain has been placed on the Temporary inactive list. RHP Gianluca Dalatri has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from the FCL Twins and will be available immediately. Dalatri will wear #50. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players along with four on the injured list, one on the Development List and one of the Temporary Inactive List.

The Kernels begin a six-game road series tonight against Quad Cities at 6:30.

