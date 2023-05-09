Chiefs Rally Past Dayton, Win 7th Straight

Peoria, IL- The Chiefs took their seventh game in a row on Tuesday at Dozer Park, defeating the Dayton Dragons 3-2.

The Chiefs had to rally late to get the win. Peoria trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored a pair to tie the game. Then, the Chiefs added a run in the eighth to be the difference maker.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth against Cooper Hjerpe. A two-run home run by Edwin Arroyo started the scoring. That was the only blemish on Hjerpe's line. The left-hander struck out a career-high eight batters over 5.2 innings.

Hjerpe got some help from his defense as well. Dayton had two runners on base in the third when Jack Rogers tried to score on an Arroyo single to left field, but was thrown out at the plate by Nathan Church. The Chiefs defense also spun two double plays for the second time in three games.

Peoria put together its first threat in the seventh against reliever Braxton Roxby. Roxby walked Francisco Hernandez to start the inning. Hernandez got to third on an Osvaldo Tovalin double. After a flyout, Elijah Cabell came through with a single up the middle to tie the game at two.

That spoiled a potential win for Dragons starter Hunter Parks who threw five scoreless innings and struck out eight batters.

The Chiefs took the lead in the eighth against Owen Holt. Victor Scott opened the inning with a triple. He scored to make it 3-2 when Jimmy Crooks grounded sharply to the first baseman Rogers, who bobbled the ball forcing the only play to be at first base.

Peoria went to Andrew Marrero who tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to record his sixth save of the season.

The Chiefs had six hits with Tovalin turning in a perfect 3-for-3 evening. Arroyo and Austin Hendrick each went 2-for-4 for Dayton.

Peoria improves to a season-high four games above .500 at 16-12. Dayton falls to 12-16. The Chiefs have now won 11 of their last 12 games played at Dozer Park and will look for another victory tomorrow on Education Day. First pitch is set for 11:05 A.M.

