Hunter Parks Is Sensational Again But Dragons Lose Late Lead, Fall to Chiefs 3-2

Peoria, Ill.-The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth to overcome a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series in Peoria.

Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks was exceptional for the fourth straight start, tossing five scoreless innings without allowing a runner past second base. Parks allowed three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts and left the game with a two-run lead.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Edwin Arroyo blasted a two-run home run on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. Arroyo's home run came after a two-out single by Justice Thompson and gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead. The homer was Arroyo's second of the season.

Braxton Roxby replaced Parks and pitched a scoreless sixth inning before surrendering a two-out, two-run single in the seventh as Peoria tied the game. The Chiefs took the lead in the eighth when Victor Scott tripled and scored on a one-out groundout. Dragons first baseman Jack Rogers was playing in and fielded the ball, but Rogers dropped the baseball as he prepared to throw home, ending any chance at preventing the run from scoring. The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Arroyo had two hits including the home run. Austin Hendrick also had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games.

Notes: The Dragons have held a lead after the sixth inning in 16 consecutive games, but they have posted a record of 8-8 in those games. Dragons relievers have been charged with eight blown saves this season while successfully converting only two save opportunities...The Dragons fell to six games behind first place Great Lakes with the loss...Peoria's win was their seventh straight.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-16) will play at noon (EDT) on Wednesday at Peoria in the second game of the six-game series with the Chiefs (16-12). Chase Petty, rated by many services as the top pitching prospect in the entire Cincinnati Reds organization, will make his first start of the year for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons sellout streak is active, currently at 1,453 consecutive sold-out dates over the past 23 years, and is a testament to the Dayton area community.

