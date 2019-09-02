Keon Barnum, Victor Roache Named Postseason American Association All-Stars

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Dogs first baseman Keon Barnum and outfielder Victor Roache were each selected to the American Association's Postseason All-Star Team, the league announced Monday.

Sunday night, Barnum broke the league's single-season home run record by mashing his 31st longball of the year. The former Chicago White Sox first-round draft pick leads the league in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, while ranking second in RBI, posting 90. Barnum's .312 batting average and 115 hits also pace the Dogs, among a whole host of other offensive categories.

Roache, a Milwaukee Brewers first-round selection in 2012, has been one of the Association's most dangerous bats this season. He has slugged 24 home runs, the second-highest total in the league, while hitting at a .308 clip with 79 RBI. Roache's slugging percentage of .583 also ranks second, behind just Barnum.

Barnum and Roache's Postseason All-Star selections are the first in Chicago Dogs history, after each of them, alongside LHP Luke Westphal, were named midseason All-Stars.

The Chicago Dogs are 59-40 on the season - the third-best record in the American Association - and play their final game of the season this afternoon, September 2nd, at Impact Field against the St. Paul Saints.

