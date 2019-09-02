Nester, Simpson Named Postseason All-Stars

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association announced Monday that Cleburne Railroaders infielder Chase Simpson and catcher John Nester have been named to the Postseason All-Star Team.

Simpson produced a record-setting offensive season, becoming the first Cleburne hitter to reach 20 home runs in a season while pacing the American Association with 93 runs driven in. He enters Monday's regular season finale with a .272/.391/.573 slash line, good for a .930 OPS. Simpson ranks second in the league with 32 doubles, just two behind teammate Zach Nehrir. The switch-hitting slugger has also drawn 72 walks, second-most in the league. On the basepaths, Simpson has been an efficient runner, swiping eight bases in nine attempts.

Those numbers do not include a stellar performance in the mid-season All-Star game, in which Simpson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks, and several stellar defensive plays.

Nester's first season in Cleburne has produced the best offensive season of his eight-year professional career. Through 84 games, Nester now owns new career-bests in doubles (23), home runs (16), RBI (63), and runs scored (53), all while hitting .278. Defensively, he has reinforced his reputation as one of the league's premier backstops with a 33% caught stealing rate while guiding the Railroaders pitching staff to the league's second-best ERA.

The full American Association Postseason All-Star Team can be found HERE.

The Railroaders head into the final game of the regular season needing a win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and a Kansas City T-Bones win over the Sioux City Explorers to clinch the franchise's first-ever playoff berth. First pitch of the regular season finale is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

