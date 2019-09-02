American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City 6, Sioux City 5 (13 Innings) - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones walked off on the Sioux City Explorers 6-5 after 13 innings on Sunday evening.

The T-Bones were down 5-0 after four and a half innings but clawed their way back into to game and forced extras. In the seventh, RF Stewart Ijames (4-for-7) hit a solo home run, SS Ramsey Romano (2-for-6) doubled home C Christian Correa (2-for-5) in the eighth, and in the ninth, 1B Casey Gillaspie (5-for-6, 4 RBIs) hit a two-run shot that tied the game extended the night.

After three scoreless extra frames, the T-Bones closed things out in the 13th. With two outs, Ijames singled and then took second when DH Daniel Nava was hit by a pitch. In the next at-bat, Gillaspie singled to plate Ijames and end the game.

For the Explorers, SS Nate Samson went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored and CF Kyle Wren went 3-for-7 with a run scored.

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks held off a late push from the Cleburne Railroaders to claim a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Railroaders scored first in the top of the first inning as CF Zach Nehrir doubled home SS Daniel Robertson (2-for-3). The RedHawks took the lead in the second as 1B Brian Olson (2-for-3) singled home SS Leobaldo Pina and then scored when 3B Joe Becht (2-for-3) homered in the next at-bat. 2B/CF Devan Ahart added another run for the RedHawks in the third as he singled home RF Tim Colwell (2-for-4).

LF Angel Reyes hit a two-run home run for the Railroaders in the top of the seventh to draw within one run but the RedHawks stopped Cleburne from getting any closer.

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 3 - Box Score

After falling behind early, the Sioux Falls Canaries worked their way back to take a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the bottom of the first when 1B Dominic Ficociello lifted a sac fly that allowed CF Reggie Abercrombie (3-for-5) to score and LF Jonathan Moroney (4-for-4) singled home DH Kyle Martin. The Canaries found the scoreboard in the top of the fourth as RF Clint Coulter (2-for-4) singled home 2B Alay Lago (3-for-4). In the fifth, Lago doubled to plate C Graham Low and Abercrombie answered with his 16th homer of the year in the bottom half.

LF Mike Hart tied things up in the sixth with a solo shot of his own and, in the seventh, Coulter singled home Low for what turned out to be the game-winning game. 3B Kevin Taylor added three hits for the Canaries.

Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 1 - Box Score

Behind a pair of RBIs from 2B Andy DeJesus, the Gary SouthShore RailCats beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, DeJesus (3-for-5) singled to plate 1B Tommy McCarthy for the first run of the game. In the seventh, 3B Randy Santiesteban doubled home DH Colin Willis and, in the eighth, DeJesus singled home C Danny De La Calle (3-for-4) for Gary's final run of the day.

SS Ivan Marin scored in the top of the ninth for the Saltdogs as 3B Christian Ibarra singled.

RailCat starter Trevor Lubking earned the win for working six innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out two.

St. Paul 4, Chicago 2 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints doubled up the Chicago Dogs 4-2 despite being outhit on the night.

CF Dan Motl (2-for-4) drew a lead-off walk in the top of the first inning and was the first player to touch the plate in the game as he scored when DH Brady Shoemaker (2-for-3) singled two batters later. 1B Keon Barnum tied the score in the fourth with a solo home run but the Saints took the lead back in the fifth as SS Blake Schmit (2-for-4) doubled home 1B Devon Rodriguez and then scored on a pass ball later in the inning.

Both teams scored again in the ninth as Shoemaker singled home Motl and LF Tony Rosselli (2-for-5) singled home SS Harrison Smith in the bottom half.

Chicago recorded 12 hits in the game including three from DH Jordan Dean.

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs one-hit the Milwaukee Milkmen as they picked up a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee's only hit came in the bottom of the eighth inning when 2B Garrett Copeland doubled and the team's only run came three batters later thanks to a balk that allowed LF Riley Pittman to touch the plate. Texas starter Zech Lemond picked up the win for working 7.1 innings and gave up the lone run while walking two batters and striking out seven.

Offensively for the AirHogs, LF Li Ning went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and CF Javion Randle also went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Both 1B Matt Dean and 3B Luo Jinjun added a pair of hits. DH Chen Junpeng added two RBIs without a hit.

