Shoemaker and Motl Named to American Association Post-Season All-Star Team

September 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have been one of the best teams in the American Association all season long. A number of players have stepped up in helping the Saints to their fourth playoff berth in five seasons and the second most victories in franchise history. Two of those players were honored by the American Association as Brady Shoemaker and Dan Motl were named as Post-Season All-Stars as a designated hitter and outfielder, respectively.

The 32-year-old Shoemaker receives his second consecutive American Association Post-Season All-Star nod. He is having another incredible season hitting .320 with 18 home runs and 71 RBI in 97 games. In 353 at bats he's scored 68 runs, crushed 25 doubles, set a single-season franchise record with 78 walks, a .453 on base percentage, and a .543 slugging percentage for a robust .997 OPS. He leads the league in on base percentage, walks, intentional walks (10), fourth in slugging percentage and eighth in average. Shoemaker was named as the starting designated hitter in the American Association All-Star Game held at CHS Field. He was named the American Association Player of the Week for the week of June 24-30. Shoemaker has homered twice in a game on two separate occasions and homered in back-to-back games three times. Shoemaker has had two incredible streaks of reaching base safely, doing so in 31-consecutive from June 7-July 12 and 22 consecutive from July 14-August 8. He also hit safely in 13-straight from June 30-July 12.

Last season with the Saints Shoemaker had another impressive season hitting .311 with 14 home runs and 69 RBI in 91 games. In 344 at bats he scored 56 runs, ripped 19 doubles, walked 45 times while striking out only 41 times, had a .403 on base percentage, and a .498 slugging percentage for a notable .892 OPS. Those numbers earned him a Post-Season All-Star nod, the fourth of his career.

Shoemaker's season got off to a strong start and began to take off in June when he hit safely in nine straight from June 3-12. An eight-game hitting streak, with seven of the eight being multi-hit games, earned him Player of the Week for the week of June 18-24. Shoemaker slugged two home runs on July 12 at Kansas City. In the month of August he hit eight of his 14 home runs, including three straight games from August 8-10. The month included a 14-game hitting streak that started on July 28 and went until August 10.

Shoemaker had an amazing overall season in 2017 in his first season with the Saints, hitting .318 with a career high 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 85 games. In 375 at bats he scored 71 runs, roped 22 doubles, one triple, walking 55 times, while striking out just 49 times, with a .435 on base percentage, .603 slugging percentage, for an eye-popping 1.038 OPS. He finished second in the American Association in slugging percentage and on base percentage, tied for second in extra base hits (44), tied for third in home runs, tied for fifth in walks & eighth in batting average (.318).

Shoemaker's season was highlighted by numerous accomplishments including being named the American Association June Rawlings Player of the Month. Shoemaker hit .341 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 26 games in June. In 85 at bats he scored a whopping 25 runs, slugged five doubles, walked 21 times, stole a base, had a .495 on base percentage, a robust .612 slugging percentage, for an incredible 1.107 OPS. He reached base safely in all but one game in the month, the last game. Shoemaker put together two separate eight game hitting streaks and hit safely in 20 of the 26 games played. On June 25, at home against Winnipeg, he hit two home runs, including a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th, and homered in four of seven games from June 21-28. On top of all that he helped guide the Saints to an impressive 19-8 record, tied for the third most wins in the month of June in the franchises 25-year history.

On the very last day of May, and for nearly the entire month of June, Shoemaker reached base safely in 26 consecutive games from May 31-June 29. He homered in back-to-back games three times during the season. He finished with the third most home runs in a single-season in franchise history, tied for the eighth most extra-base hits and ninth most walks.

Shoemaker is a four-time mid-season All-Star and a five-time Post-Season All-Star during his 10-year career. He' hit double-digit home runs in eight of his 10 seasons and reached Triple-A in both 2015 and 2016. In 2017 he began the season with the Miami Marlins organization and started the season at Double-A Jacksonville. After 43 games he was promoted to Triple-A New Orleans on May 23. The Chicago White Sox, whom Shoemaker began his career with, acquired him on June 30 and placed him at Double-A Birmingham. Between the three teams last season Shoemaker hit .222 with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 99 games.

Shoemaker's career got off to a blazing start after being selected in the 19th round of the First-Year Player Draft in 2009 by the Chicago White Sox out of Indiana State University. Beginning his professional career at the Rookie level in Bristol he tore up the Appalachian League hitting .351 with nine home runs and driving in 34 in 57 games. In 205 at bats he scored 38 runs, roped 21 doubles, had a .426 on base percentage, .585 slugging percentage and an otherworldly 1.011 OPS. His season was highlighted by a career high, and tops in the league, 28-game hitting streak from June 23-July 27. He also had the longest road hitting streak of anyone in the league, hitting in 17 straight from June 29-August 7. Shoemaker finished first in the league in on base percentage, doubles and extra base hits (30), second in slugging, third in batting average and total bases (120) and fourth in HR/AB ratio (1/22.78). He was selected as an Appalachian League Post-Season All-Star and a TOPPS Short-Season/Rookie All-Star. His incredible season got him a taste of Triple-A, playing the final week with the Charlotte Knights.

After a solid season at Single-A Kannapolis in 2010 where he hit .293 with 12 homers and 55 RBI in 96 games, Shoemaker began 2011 at Kannapolis and put the organization on notice that he deserved a promotion. In 99 games with the Intimidators Shoemaker hit .319 with 11 home runs and 65 RBI. In 373 at bats he scored 68 runs, crushed 28 doubles, two triples, had a .391 on base percentage, a .467 slugging percentage and an .892 OPS. His season was highlighted by reaching base safely in 16 consecutive road games, second longest in the South Atlantic League, from June 24-end of the season. He also reached base safely in 20 consecutive home games from April 16-May 23 and reaching base safely in 24 consecutive road games from June 1-end of the season. He finished second in the league in batting average and fifth in on base percentage. He was selected as both a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star and an MiLB Organization All-Star. Shoemaker was called up to High-A Winston Salem on July 27 where He hit .273 with 12 RBI in 19 games.

In 2012 Shoemaker equaled the triple All-Star bid with another Mid-Season, Post-Season and MiLB Organization All-Star honor after an incredible first half of the season at High-A Winston-Salem. He hit .331 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in just 78 games. In 284 at bats he scored 61 runs, hammered 23 doubles, a .422 on base percentage, .549 slugging percentage and an equally impressive .971 OPS. He was twice named Hitter of the Week. The stellar first half earned him a call up to Double-A Birmingham where he hit .254 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 56 games.

Shoemaker missed the entire 2013 season after having surgery for a torn labrum and was claimed by the Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft on December 12. He didn't miss a beat after joining the Marlins organization and was once again selected to a mid-season All-Star Game in 2014 with Double-A Jacksonville. For the season he hit .274 with 12 homers and 71 RBI in 123 games. In 413 at bats he scored 65 runs, slugged 26 doubles, two triples, with a .374 on base percentage and .433 slugging percentage. He helped guide the Suns to a Southern League title. He finished fourth in the league in walks (67) and reached base safely in 23 consecutive games from August 7-end of the season.

Shoemaker was promoted the following season and spent the entire 2015 at Triple-A New Orleans where he hit .284 with nine home runs and 50 RBI.

The 25-year-old Motl is having a career season hitting .327 with four home runs and 41 RBI in 96 games. In 361 at bats he has scored 73 runs, ripped 13 doubles, four triples, swiped 24 bases, a .417 on base percentage and a .418 slugging percentage. Motl is first in the league in putouts by an outfielder (239), third in stolen bases, tied for third in average and fourth in runs and on base percentage. He was named as a starting outfielder in the American Association All-Star game at CHS Field. Motl hit safely in a career high 10 straight from June 11-20 and matched it from July 9-19. He also reached base safely in 19-straight from June 1-20. On two separate occasions Motl stole three bases, including Sunday night in Chicago.

Motl joined the Saints in a trade with the Sioux Falls Canaries on August 24, 2018 for a player to be named later (Nathaniel Maggio). Upon joining the Saints, Motl hit .200 with two RBI in nine games. Overall, he hit .258 with two homers and 25 RBI in 67 games in 2018. In 233 at bats he scored 32 runs, had eight doubles, five triples, swiped 24 bases in 32 attempts, a .352 on base percentage, and a .361 slugging percentage. He swiped a base in back-to-back games twice and stole a bag in three-straight from May 20-23. Motl also stole two bases four times.

Motl began his professional career in 2017 with the Canaries where he hit .256 with no home runs and 41 RBI in 93 games. In 320 at bats he scored 52 runs, ripped 14 doubles, smashed nine triples, stole 37 bases in 41 attempts, had a .352 on base percentage, and a .356 slugging percentage. He led the league in triples, was third in stolen bases, and was tops among outfielders with a perfect fielding percentage. The season was highlighted by two, four-hit games on June 17 at Cleburne and July 29 vs. Lincoln. On August 6 vs. Texas he collected a career high four RBI. Motl stole two bases on seven occasions and had a career high three steals on July 22 at Texas.

Motl spent four years at the University of Minnesota and was a Second Team All-Big 10 as a senior in 2016. He led the Golden Gophers with 19 doubles and 42 runs scored and was second on the team with 77 hits. During his junior season he had a 17-game hitting streak and reached base safely in 21 consecutive games, the longest streak in four years.

Motl is a graduate of Burnsville High where he was a Mr. Baseball Finalist and was All-Conference as a junior and senior. He also played quarterback on the football team and was selected All-Conference. His father Kevin played football at the University of Wisconsin and his grandfather was a part of the 1941 National Championship Basketball team at Wisconsin.

The Saints regular season concludes on Monday afternoon at Impact Field against the Chicago Dogs. They will win the North Division with a victory or a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks loss. The Saints will begin the playoffs against the RedHawks on Wednesday, September 4 with Games 1 and 2 going to the Wild Card Team. The North Division Winner will host Game 3 and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5 on September 7-9.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday evening following the Saints game against Chicago by going to saintsbaseball.com. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

