Broussard Named AA Relief Pitcher of the Year; Colwell Named Postseason All-Star

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball (AA) announced today that RedHawks pitcher Geoff Broussard is the league's relief pitcher of the year and outfielder Tim Colwell as a postseason all-star.

Drafted in the 23rd round by the Philadelphia Phillies, Broussard played six seasons in affiliated baseball (PHI, LAA & CIN) before he signed with Sioux City in 2018. In the middle of the 2018 season, Geoff signed with the RedHawks and was re-signed on April 15, 2019.

"To have Geoff come in and close games the way he has done for us this year is invaluable. Without 'Brous', we wouldn't be in the situation that we are in with an opportunity to win a championship. He's been lights out all year." said RedHawks manager Jim Bennett.

In the 2019 season, Broussard has 28 saves in 43 games, with a 1.77 ERA. The Ontario, CA native has pitched 45.2 innings with 48 strikeouts, 16 runs and 40 hits and a record of 1-2.

RedHawks outfielder Tim Colwell has been named as a 2019 AA Postseason All-Star by the league. The Shoreview, MN native has played in 99 games this year with a .324 AVG. Tim is tied for the league lead in hits this season, with 130 and has 71 runs, 54 RBIs and 5 homeruns.

"Timmy has been that player that you can count on every day" added Bennett. "He's solid defensively, can run and hits with the best of them. I couldn't be happier for a guy like Tim to make the postseason all-star team."

The F-M RedHawks play the final regular season game against Cleburne today at 1:00pm and begin the postseason with the 2019 American Association Playoffs on Wednesday (September 4th), with locations and time to be determined.

