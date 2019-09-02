American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City 9, Kansas City 5 - Box Score

Sioux City claimed the final postseason spot today as they defeated Kansas City by the score of 9-5. The Explorers will be the South Division wild card and host the T-Bones in game one of the best-of-five South Division Championship Series Wednesday.

There were 12 hits picked-up by Sioux City today and was led by DH Dexture McCall who went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. Explorers RF Jeremy Hazelbaker launched a blast in two at-bats along with four walks and an RBI while LF Sebastian Zawada chipped in three hits and three RBIs.

Sioux City raced out to a 7-0 lead through 3 ½ innings of play and would never look back en route to the big win.

Explorers starting pitcher Pete Tago threw a complete game and claimed his sixth win of the season. Tago allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and fanned 11 batters. The righty completed the regular season with a 6-3 record.

St. Paul 13, Chicago 8 - Box Score

St. Paul clinched the North Division regular season crown as they defeated Chicago by the final of 13-8. The Saints will head to Fargo-Moorhead Wednesday night in game one of the best-of-five North Division Championship Series.

There were 11 hits collected by St. Paul with three batters having multi-hit games. Saints LF John Silviano led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. St. Paul RF Michael Lang had a three-hit game, including a blast, along with two runs and three RBIs while DH Brady Shoemaker walked twice and scored a pair of runs in a 1-for-4 outing.

Saints pitcher Ryan Schlosser tossed two innings of relief and picked-up the win. The righty allowed three earned runs on five hits and struck out a batter. Schlosser evened his mark at 2-2 on the year with the victory.

For Chicago in the losing cause, RF Victor Roache went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks.

Cleburne 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Charlie Gillies and three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout as Cleburne defeated Fargo-Moorhead, 2-0. With the Sioux City win, the Railroaders were eliminated from postseason contention and finished the season at 57-43. The RedHawks will be the North Division wild card and host St. Paul on Wednesday night.

Gillies went the first 6 2/3 innings of the contest allowing a walk and five hits while striking out four batters. The bullpen trio of Nefi Ogando, Eudis Idrogo and Tyler Wilson finished off the final 2 1/3 innings and struck out a pair of Fargo-Moorhead batters. Gillies notched his sixth win of the season and Wilson claimed his 24th save.

Offensively for Cleburne, SS Daniel Robertson led the way going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Railroaders CF Zach Nehrir had a hit in two at-bats along with a run batted in while C John Nester plated a run and went 1-for-4.

Milwaukee 4, Texas 0 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Kurt Heyer turned in a strong performance on the mound as Milwaukee blanked Texas, 4-0, in the regular season finale.

Heyer notched his sixth win of the season as he tossed eight shutout innings allowing only three hits while fanning three batters. Milkmen closer Myles Smith struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning and earned his 17th save of the year.

Offensively for Milwaukee, 2B Garrett Copeland led the way at the plate going 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Milkmen SS Sam Dexter had a two-hit game with an RBI while PH Christ Conley doubled and drove in a run. In total, Milwaukee had seven hits in the contest.

For the AirHogs in the losing effort, 1B Na Chuang went 1-for-3.

Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score

Winnipeg jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play and would coast from there to a 9-5 win over Sioux Falls.

The Goldeyes pounded out 14 hits in the contest with nine batters in the lineup collecting at least one. Winnipeg 1B Kyle Martin led the charge going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. Goldeyes CF Reggie Abercrombie had a two-hit game with a run and two RBIs while 3B Wes Darvill had a double in three at-bats along with a run and an RBI.

Winnipeg starting pitcher Parker French allowed two earned runs over six innings pitched and picked-up the victory. The righty gave up two walks and six hits to go with five strikeouts in an 84-pitch effort. With the win, French finished the season at 6-6.

Right fielder Burt Reynolds had a 2-for-3 day with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss for the Canaries.

Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 0 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Justin Sinibaldi and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as Gary SouthShore downed Lincoln, 3-0. With the win, the RailCats finished the season with a three-game sweep of the Saltdogs.

Sinibaldi tossed the first six innings of the game and gave up a pair of walks and three hits while fanning three batters. The bullpen trio of Andrew Cartier, Jack Alkire and Ryan Thurston finished off the final three frames and combined gave up a hit and a walk and struck out four. Sinibaldi notched his sixth win of the year and Thurston grabbed his fourth save.

Shortstop Marcus Mooney led all hitters for Gary SouthShore going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. RailCats LF Alex Crosby and RF Raymond Jones each collected a hit and a run scored while C Danny De La Calle had a pair of hits in three at-bats.

