RedHawks to Start 2019 Aa Playoffs at Home against St. Paul Saints
September 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and will host the first two games of the 2019 American Association North Division Championship Series at Newman Outdoor Field against the Saints. Game one of the best-of-five series will be on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:02 pm and game two will be on Thursday, September 5th at 7:02pm as well. Friday is an off day as the series moves to St. Paul for game three on Saturday, September 7th, with first pitch at 7:05pm. If necessary, game six will start at 5:05pm on Sunday, September 8th and game seven will start at 7:05pm on Monday, September 8th.
For tickets and information, go to fmredhawks.com, call the RedHawks Ticket Office at 701-235-6161 or 800-303-6161 or stop by Newman Outdoor Field - 1515 15th Avenue N. (Monday-Friday, 10:00am to 6:00pm). All games will be broadcasted live on American Association TV and the RedHawks Baseball Network:
740The FAN (KNFL 740AM/107.3FM) DUKE FM (KMJO104.7FM) KFGO 790AM (94.1FM)
