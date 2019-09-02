Explorers Swing into the Playoffs

September 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - After a dramatic finish in game three where the T-Bones (58-42) clinched the Southern Division Championship, the Sioux City Explorers (57-43) came to JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium ready to fight for the wild-card spot in the playoffs, and they opened the game immediately with a double by Kyle Wren off Jon Perrin, followed by a single by Drew Stankiewicz and another by Nate Samson, scoring Wren and starting off the game with an early 1-0 lead for the X's.

In the second inning, the X's kept the offense coming, with a Dylan Kelly hit that advanced him to first. Then a walk for Adam Sasser and a wild pitch from Perrin that scored Kelly made it a quick 2-0, Sioux City.

The X's continued their drive in the third inning with back-to-back home runs off Perrin by Jeremy Hazelbaker and Dexture McCall, extending the Sioux City lead to 4-0.

The T-Bones offense came back in the bottom of the third with a single by Dylan Tice, followed by another single by Danny Mars, but the X's defense kept them from capitalizing.

In the top of the fourth, Perrin walked Stankiewicz; then Jose Sermo advanced to first on a hit-by-a-pitch and another walk for Jeremy Hazelbaker took Perrin out of the game for the T-Bones. Robert Calvano came in for Perrin, and Dexture McCall got a single, Dylan Kelly walked, scoring Sermo. Sebastian Zawada followed with another single, scoring McCall, which ended with a commanding 7-0 lead for the X's.

Casey Gillaspie started off the fourth with a double, and Omar Carrizales followed with a two-run home run off Pete Tago, giving life to the T-Bones, 7-2.

In the top of the eighth, Andrew DiPiazza came in for Evan Korson after a walk for Hazelbaker, but DiPiazza left the game quickly with an apparent injury issue, so Ramsey Romano came on to the mound for the T-Bones. He walked Dexture McCall, and with a base hit for Sebastian Zawada, Sioux City extended the lead 8-2. Then a sac fly by Adam Sasser ended the scoring in the inning with a lead for Sioux City 9-2.

Despite a Nava single and a double for Correa that brought in Nava, making the score 9-3, the X's maintained the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ramsey Romano got on board with a single, then a two-run home run by Austin Biggar- his first long ball as a professional- inched the T-Bones closer, 9-5, but that was all the offense the T-Bones could muster, as both teams will now head to the playoffs starting later this week.

The winning pitcher was Pete Tago (6-3), who pitched a complete game for the Explorers, and the losing pitcher was Jon Perrin (7-2) for the T-Bones. The next stop for the T-Bones is the playoff series that opens in Sioux City at Lewis and Clark Park on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:12 p.m. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

Tickets to all T-Bones home playoff games are just $8.00 and are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.