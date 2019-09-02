RedHawks Wrap up Regular Season and Now It's on to the Playoffs

FARGO, ND - On a day that the RedHawks needed everything to fall their way, Fargo-Moorhead couldn't get the offense going in a 2-0 loss to Cleburne. The loss ensured that the St. Paul Saints would win the North Division Championship and earn home field advantage in the North Division Championship Series.

Bret Helton took the mound for the season finale and faced off against Charlie Gillies of Cleburne. Helton only gave up two runs in six solid innings of work while issuing four walks. He finished the day with six innings pitched, two runs on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts. Gillies overshadowed Helton's great outing with a gem of his own. He kept the RedHawks offense in check, tossing six and two thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing five hits, giving up one walk and striking out four RedHawks.

Cleburne scored the only two runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings. The first run coming on a Zach Nehrir RBI single. Daniel Robertson drove in the second run on an RBI single of his own to extend Cleburne's lead to two.

The RedHawks had opportunities late in the game with runners in scoring position, but were just unable to get anything going against the Railroaders bullpen. The wind also played a factor in today's game, holding Fargo-Moorhead's hard-hit balls in the air just long enough for Cleburne's outfielders to make some fantastic plays, including robbing Brennan Metzger of a leadoff home run in the first inning. Cleburne's Tyler Wilson picked up the save, retiring the RedHawks in order in the ninth inning.

The RedHawks finish the season with a 63-37 record and finish second in the North Division. F-M will Play St. Paul in the North Division Championship Series beginning Wednesday. Fargo-Moorhead will host the first two games of the series on Wednesday and Thursday at Newman Outdoor Fieldat 7:02 PM.

