RedHawks Wrap up Regular Season and Now It's on to the Playoffs
September 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, ND - On a day that the RedHawks needed everything to fall their way, Fargo-Moorhead couldn't get the offense going in a 2-0 loss to Cleburne. The loss ensured that the St. Paul Saints would win the North Division Championship and earn home field advantage in the North Division Championship Series.
Bret Helton took the mound for the season finale and faced off against Charlie Gillies of Cleburne. Helton only gave up two runs in six solid innings of work while issuing four walks. He finished the day with six innings pitched, two runs on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts. Gillies overshadowed Helton's great outing with a gem of his own. He kept the RedHawks offense in check, tossing six and two thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing five hits, giving up one walk and striking out four RedHawks.
Cleburne scored the only two runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings. The first run coming on a Zach Nehrir RBI single. Daniel Robertson drove in the second run on an RBI single of his own to extend Cleburne's lead to two.
The RedHawks had opportunities late in the game with runners in scoring position, but were just unable to get anything going against the Railroaders bullpen. The wind also played a factor in today's game, holding Fargo-Moorhead's hard-hit balls in the air just long enough for Cleburne's outfielders to make some fantastic plays, including robbing Brennan Metzger of a leadoff home run in the first inning. Cleburne's Tyler Wilson picked up the save, retiring the RedHawks in order in the ninth inning.
The RedHawks finish the season with a 63-37 record and finish second in the North Division. F-M will Play St. Paul in the North Division Championship Series beginning Wednesday. Fargo-Moorhead will host the first two games of the series on Wednesday and Thursday at Newman Outdoor Fieldat 7:02 PM.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 2, 2019
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- RedHawks to Start 2019 Aa Playoffs at Home against St. Paul Saints - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RedHawks Wrap up Regular Season and Now It's on to the Playoffs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Explorers Swing into the Playoffs - Kansas City T-Bones
- 'Roaders Win, Fall Short of Playoffs - Cleburne Railroaders
- Dogs Drop Season Finale to St. Paul, Finish 59-41 - Chicago Dogs
- Goldeyes Finish Season with Win - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saints North Champs, Finish with Top Record in League, Win Finale 13-8 - St. Paul Saints
- Milkmen Finish off the Season with a Win - Milwaukee Milkmen
- RailCats End Season with First Home Sweep, Shutout Saltdogs, 3-0 - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- 'Dogs Season Ends with Loss to RailCats - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Victor Roache Earns Third Player of the Week Honor - Chicago Dogs
- Saints Closer Tanner Kiest Earns Final American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Honors - St. Paul Saints
- Broussard Named AA Relief Pitcher of the Year; Colwell Named Postseason All-Star - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Samson Named to 2019 Post Season All Star Team - Sioux City Explorers
- Canaries' Lago Named Postseason All-Star - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Nester, Simpson Named Postseason All-Stars - Cleburne Railroaders
- Shoemaker and Motl Named to American Association Post-Season All-Star Team - St. Paul Saints
- Keon Barnum, Victor Roache Named Postseason American Association All-Stars - Chicago Dogs
- Lambson Voted League's Best Pitcher - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Another Dramatic Game Ends in a Division Title - Kansas City T-Bones
- X's Unable to Take Advantage, Forcing Must Win Season Finale - Sioux City Explorers
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks to Start 2019 Aa Playoffs at Home against St. Paul Saints
- RedHawks Wrap up Regular Season and Now It's on to the Playoffs
- Broussard Named AA Relief Pitcher of the Year; Colwell Named Postseason All-Star
- Deja Vu All over Again as RedHawks Win 4-3
- RedHawks' Correll Prime Named AA Pointstreak Player of the Month for August