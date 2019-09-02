Canaries' Lago Named Postseason All-Star

September 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - Alay Lago has racked up another award in his breakout season with the Sioux Falls Canaries. Lago was named to the American Association's 2019 Postseason All-Star Team, the league announced Monday.

A vote from league managers, general managers and media named Lago the best second baseman in the Association in 2019.

Lago is finishing up an outstanding season with the Birds. The native of Cuba currently leads the league with a .338 batting average, and leads the Canaries with a .386 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage.

Lago has picked up plenty of league accolades this season. He was named the league's Rawlings Player of the Month for the month of June. Lago led the American Association with a .465 batting average and 1.172 OPS in 25 games that month.

Those numbers earned Lago a spot in the American Association All-Star Game in July, where he delivered an RBI double for the South Division team.

This latest honor is even more prestigious. Unlike the midseason all-star game, which has a team for each division, the league names just one postseason all-star team.

Lago signed with the Canaries last offseason after spending the tail end of 2018 with the Kansas City T-Bones. He hit .283/.323/.393 with 10 doubles and two home runs in 37 games with Kansas City, helping the T-Bones to an American Association championship.

Lago played four seasons of baseball in Cuba before taking the field in the Triple-A Mexican League in 2017. The 27-year-old spent parts of two seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization, making it as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2018.

The Sioux Falls Canaries finish their season Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a road game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. For more information on 2020 season tickets, suites, group outings, and corporate opportunities, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

