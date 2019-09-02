Saints North Champs, Finish with Top Record in League, Win Finale 13-8

ROSEMONT, IL - The St. Paul Saints had one eye on their game against the Chicago Dogs and one eye on the game at Newman Outdoor Field as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were taking on the Cleburne Railroaders. A win by the Saints and they claimed the North Division, but with the Saints in the eighth inning, the RedHawks lost giving the Saints the Division and home field throughout the playoffs. For good measure the Saints defeated the Dogs 13-8. The Saints finished with the best record in the American Association at 64-36 and they will open the best-of-five North Division Series on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field against the RedHawks.

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on John Silviano's two-run homer, his first of the day and 12th of the season.

The Saints gave the lead up in the bottom of the inning as the Dogs scored four on a wild pitch, a two-run double by Jordan Dean and a fielding error by shortstop Chris Baker making it 4-2.

It stayed that way until the fifth when the Saints tied it on a two-run homer from Silviano, his second the day and 13th of the season, tying the game at four.

In the seventh the Saints managed just one hit yet scored seven runs. The first five hitters all walked, the latter two to Devon Rodriguez and Chesny Young, forcing in two runs making it 6-4 Saints. After a strikeout, Mike Aiello walked with the bases loaded to increase the lead to 7-4. The Saints tied an American Association record with six walks in an inning. Dan Motl added a sacrifice fly giving the Saints an 8-4 lead. Michael Lang capped the inning off with the lone hit, a three-run homer to left giving the Saints an 11-4 lead.

The Dogs scored four in the bottom of the inning as Victor Roache led off the inning with a walk and, with one out, Gustavo Pierre hit a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, making it 11-6. The Dogs then loaded the bases with a single, an error, and a single. Brett Milazzo and Edwin Arroyo then had back-to-back singles making it 11-8 before a foul out ended the inning.

The Saints added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth on an RBI single by Young in the eighth and a sacrifice fly by Lang to finish the scoring.

The Saints will take Tuesday off before beginning their playoff run with Game 1 of the North Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field against the RedHawks at 7:02 p.m. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

