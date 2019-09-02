Victor Roache Earns Third Player of the Week Honor

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Chicago Dogs slugger Victor Roache was named the American Association's Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

The honor is Roache's third this season, previously earning the award on August 4th and June 3rd. Additionally, this is the seventh time on the year that a Dogs player earned Player of the Week honors.

Over seven games, Roache slashed a .462 batting average with three home runs, three doubles, eleven RBI and seven runs scored. Roache also racked up 24 total bases, a .923 slugging percentage and a 1.486 OPS. Roache's dynamite week guided the Dogs to a 5-2 record.

The honor comes on the same day that Roache was named to the American Association's Postseason All-Star Team, alongside teammate Keon Barnum. In 2019, Roache has slugged 24 home runs, the second-highest total in the league, while hitting at a .308 clip with 79 RBI. Roache's slugging percentage of .583 also ranks second, behind just Barnum.

The Chicago Dogs are 59-40 on the season - the third-best record in the American Association - and play their final game of the season this afternoon, September 2nd, at Impact Field against the St. Paul Saints.

