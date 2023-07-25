Ke'Bryan Hayes Returns to Victory Field for Rehab Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field as they begin a six-game homestand vs. the Louisville Bats. Hayes is the eighth major league rehabber assigned to Indy on nine different assignments this season, joining infielder Ji Man Choi, southpaw pitchers Jose Hernandez and Rob Zastryzny, and right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Hayes, 26, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 7 with low back inflammation. In 75 games with Pittsburgh this season, he has hit .252 (73-for-290) with 26 extra-base hits. Defensively, he leads all National League third basemen (at least 600.0 innings) with a .986 fielding percentage (three errors in 212 total chances).

Known for his defense, Hayes was named Indianapolis' Rookie of the Year in 2019 while taking home an MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award® at third base, the third straight of his MiLB career. In 117 career games with Indy between 2019 and 2021, he owns a .264 batting average (119-for-451) with 70 runs, 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBI.

Hayes was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Concordia Lutheran (Tomball, Texas) High School. He made his major league debut with the Pirates on Sept. 1, 2020, vs. Chicago (NL).

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

