Winn Shows All Five Tools in Redbirds' Loss to I-Cubs
July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a 12-game homestand with a 7-6 loss to the Iowa Cubs at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night.
Masyn Winn stole the show with yet another three-hit performance in the loss. The shortstop went 3-for-5 with a single, triple and home run with a pair of RBI. The game was Winn's 10th three-hit game of the season and 34th multi-hit game of 2023.
First baseman Luken Baker went back-to-back with Winn in the sixth inning. With two RBI in the game, Baker now has 25 home runs and 72 RBI at Triple-A this season. The right-handed hitter finished the night 1-for-4.
Michael McGreevy (6-2) allowed five runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out three in 5.0 innings of work. Reliever Dalton Roach struck out the side in the ninth inning to give Memphis a chance in the bottom half of the inning. Despite a two-run rally, Memphis fell short as Winn flied to the warning track to end the game.
The Redbirds (49-48) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, July 26 to continue a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.
