Jacksonville Drops Series Opener

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in Tuesday's series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers, 9-3 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gwinnett (42-53, 10-11) got out to an early advantage in the second inning. Jesus Aguilar notched a base knock to open the frame, Joe Dunand was hit by a pitch, and Hoy Park singled to load the bases with nobody out. Following a strikeout, Yolmer Sanchez singled off Jumbo Shrimp (43-52, 11-11) starter Ronald Bolanos (3-9), knocking in the first two runs of the game. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third and Justin Dean walked in the ensuing at bat. Luke Williams walked, scoring Park and putting the Stripers up 3-0.

Gwinnett extended their lead in the top of the fifth frame. With one out, Aguilar singled, Dunand walked, and Park (5) homered to make it a 6-0 lead.

Sanchez led off the top of the eighth inning with a walk and in the following at-bat, Dean (2) homered. Braden Shewmake walked and advanced to third thanks to a Vaughn Grissom double. Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly, plating Shewmake and stretching Gwinnett's lead to 9-0.

Jacksonville plated its first run of the game in the bottom of the eighth frame. Jacob Amaya kicked things off with a single. With one out, Jordan Groshans and Jerar Encarnacion drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Paul McIntosh hit a sacrifice fly to score Amaya, putting the Jumbo Shrimp on the board.

Brian Miller walked to lead of the home half of the ninth frame. Peyton Burdick (20) ripped a home run, closing the gap, 9-3.

Stripers starter Jared Shuster (3-3) went 6.0 Innings, allowing three hits, six walks, and striking out three to earn his third win of the season/

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-6, 6.10 ERA) gets the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp, and LHP Max Fried (0-1, 5.79 ERA) starts for the Stripers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

On a Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Day, dogs get in free to the ballpark as long as their human companion purchases a ticket. Additionally, on a VyStar Credit Union Good is Everywhere Wednesday, Dreams Come True will raise awareness and funds throughout the night. VyStar Credit Union members also receive a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special when using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office.

