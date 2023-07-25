'Christmas in July' Honda Fridaynightbash to Include Toy Drive for Ronald McDonald House

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







'Tis the Season for Baseball, Fireworks, Fun... and Giving! The Bisons' next Honda fridaynightbash! of the season is this Friday, July 28 and we're celebrating 'Christmas in July' with a special Toy Drive to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY. GET MY TICKETS

Not only we'll we have postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, but before the Bisons games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders we'll also have a Toy Drive outside the Sahlen Field Box Office where you can win a great prize! For each new, unopened toy you donate from 5-7:30 p.m., you'll receive a raffle chance for a drawing of Game-Used, Autographed Themed Night Items, including Star Wars jerseys, Lacrosse Night jerseys and Mother's Day caps.

We'll have plenty of holiday cheer throughout our Honda fridaynightbash! game, starting with the Toy Drive and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour. Fans can enjoy $4 craft beer and food specials during the Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. There will also be a pregame parade of Thomas Flyer cars to celebrate the 115 anniversary of the 1908 New York-Paris race won by the Buffalo-built car. Then after the Fireworks, fans wishing to take the celebration into Saturday can also check out our postgame Family Campout package that allows you to camp out on the outfield and enjoy a postgame movie on the scoreboard.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY

Since December 8, 1983, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York has committed to supporting and keeping families together while their child receives medical care in Buffalo. Thank you for bringing joy to our families during the Bisons Christmas in July Toy Drive. For more information, visit rmhcwny.org.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.