Infielder Alika Williams Selected by Pittsburgh

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of infielder Alika Williams, their No. 29 prospect according MLB Pipeline. He will become the ninth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester, catcher Endy Rodríguez, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo.

Williams, 24, has been on a tear for the Indians since being traded to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Robert Stephenson on June 2. In 36 games, he owns a .305 batting average (39-for-128) with 25 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 15 walks to just 22 strikeouts. Since beginning a season-high nine-game hitting streak on June 20, he is hitting .358 (34-for-95) with 12 multi-hit performances and seven home runs in 26 games.

In the middle infield, Williams - primarily a shortstop over the course of his career - has consistently made stellar defensive plays. He has logged a .958 fielding percentage (four errors in 95 total chances) in 244.1 innings and a .970 fielding percentage (one error in 33 total chances) in 69.1 innings at second base with Indy.

Williams was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round (37th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University prior to being traded to Pittsburgh. His alma mater Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) High School and the Padres' Petco Park, where he could make his MLB debut tonight or tomorrow afternoon, are separated by just 25 miles.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.