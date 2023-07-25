Redbirds to Host Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park
July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds will go for the knockout by hosting Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park on Friday, July 28 as the Redbirds host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs).
On the plaza before the game, wrestlers from Memphis Wrestling will duel in a pair of matches.
After the game, fan favorite The GunShow will team up with Rockey the Rockin' Redbird against Delicious Van Viciouss and his manager Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock in the Championship Main Event match. The winner of the match will earn the Memphis Redbirds Championship Belt.
Wrestling legend and first Memphis African American World Champion King Cobra will be on hand for the action and will throw the ceremonial first pitch.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
