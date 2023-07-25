Louisville Bats to Host Labor Day Eve Celebration at Louisville Slugger Field

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced its Labor Day Eve celebration: Bats Backyard Bash at Louisville Slugger Field, an event featuring live music, craft beer tasting, family activities and fireworks.

Bats Backyard Bash, presented by Pepsi, is a family affair, with a dedicated Family Zone offering a wide range of fun activities. Kids of all ages can explore the playground, bounce in inflatables, and enjoy face painting and balloon-twisting artistry.

In addition to the event, the Louisville Bats are partnering with Dare to Care Food Bank to host a food drive in order to boost the organization's local efforts. Patrons are encouraged to bring canned food donations. Fans who donate at the event will receive a voucher for a free small popcorn.

"Labor Day recognizes the hard work of our neighbors, some of whom need extra help to feed their families," Dare to Care Food Bank CEO Vincent James said. "Please join us in providing that extra support to make sure no family goes hungry." Donations make an impact throughout Dare to Care's 300 access points in 13 counties across Kentuckiana.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by "Jake & Elwood and The Boys," a local Blues Brothers tribute band.

Craft beer enthusiasts can indulge in a beer tasting experience featuring five local craft breweries.

The event will culminate with a stunning Zambelli Fireworks show.

For ticketing information, please visit batsbaseball.com. For more information and media inquiries, please contact Conor Mullaney at 502-614-4519 or cmullaney@batsbaseball.com.

Dare to Care Food Bank's mission is to lead the community to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need. Dare to Care partners with local social service agencies, such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to the community. In the past year Dare to Care and its partners provided 19.6 million meals to the community.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2023

Louisville Bats to Host Labor Day Eve Celebration at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.