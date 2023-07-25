Martini, Barrero Homer as Bats Drop Series Opener 11-7 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Nick Martini and Jose Barrero launched a homer each, but the Louisville Bats (51-44) ultimately dropped the series opener 11-7 to the Indianapolis Indians (44-51) on Tuesday night at Victory Field.

Indianapolis took a lead in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a three-run home run to surge ahead 5-0.

After a quiet start, the Bats got on the board in the top of the third. Singles by Chuckie Robinson, Stuart Fairchild, and Alejo Lopez combined to score one for Louisville and make it 5-1.

The Indians strengthened their lead in the bottom of the third, bringing the score up to 8-1.

Louisville fought back in the top of the fourth to cut down the Indianapolis lead. Leading off the effort, Nick Martini blasted a solo home run. Following up, Noelvi Marte knocked a single and Jose Barrero smashed a two-run homer into center field. Barrero's 400-foot longball halved the Indians' lead at 8-4.

Indianapolis scored again in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4.

The Bats responded in the top of the fifth with Marte drawing a lead-off walk. Robinson followed with an RBI double to score another, chipping away at the Indians' lead of 9-5.

Louisville kept at it in the top of the seventh, creating a rally that started with three consecutive walks. Back-to-back sacrifice groundouts by Nick Martini and Marte sent two more runs across the plate and slashed the Indians' lead down to 9-7.

Thanks to a pair of singles and a solo shot, Indianapolis put two more up in the bottom of the seventh for a total of 11-7.

The bats threatened to score again in the top of the ninth with a lead-off single and a walk, but ultimately fell to the Indians with a final score of 11-7 in the series opener.

Louisville will play the second game in the set against Indianapolis tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26 with the first pitch set for 1:35 pm E.T. Right-hander Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.55) takes the bump for the Bats as RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 10.31) will get the nod for the Indians.

