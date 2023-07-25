Martini, Barrero Homer as Bats Drop Series Opener 11-7 in Indianapolis
July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Nick Martini and Jose Barrero launched a homer each, but the Louisville Bats (51-44) ultimately dropped the series opener 11-7 to the Indianapolis Indians (44-51) on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
Indianapolis took a lead in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a three-run home run to surge ahead 5-0.
After a quiet start, the Bats got on the board in the top of the third. Singles by Chuckie Robinson, Stuart Fairchild, and Alejo Lopez combined to score one for Louisville and make it 5-1.
The Indians strengthened their lead in the bottom of the third, bringing the score up to 8-1.
Louisville fought back in the top of the fourth to cut down the Indianapolis lead. Leading off the effort, Nick Martini blasted a solo home run. Following up, Noelvi Marte knocked a single and Jose Barrero smashed a two-run homer into center field. Barrero's 400-foot longball halved the Indians' lead at 8-4.
Indianapolis scored again in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4.
The Bats responded in the top of the fifth with Marte drawing a lead-off walk. Robinson followed with an RBI double to score another, chipping away at the Indians' lead of 9-5.
Louisville kept at it in the top of the seventh, creating a rally that started with three consecutive walks. Back-to-back sacrifice groundouts by Nick Martini and Marte sent two more runs across the plate and slashed the Indians' lead down to 9-7.
Thanks to a pair of singles and a solo shot, Indianapolis put two more up in the bottom of the seventh for a total of 11-7.
The bats threatened to score again in the top of the ninth with a lead-off single and a walk, but ultimately fell to the Indians with a final score of 11-7 in the series opener.
Louisville will play the second game in the set against Indianapolis tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26 with the first pitch set for 1:35 pm E.T. Right-hander Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.55) takes the bump for the Bats as RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 10.31) will get the nod for the Indians.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 25, 2023
- Shuster Tosses Six Scoreless as Stripers Win 9-3 in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Thompson Shines in Bisons' 3-1 Victory Over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Martini, Barrero Homer as Bats Drop Series Opener 11-7 in Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Topple Knights 9-7 - Durham Bulls
- Bulls Win Opener Against Knights 9-7 Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Downed by Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Postponed Tuesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- 7.25.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (51-43, 11-10) vs. Indianapolis Indians (44-51, 11-10) - Indianapolis Indians
- Infielder Alika Williams Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Ke'Bryan Hayes Returns to Victory Field for Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds to Host Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- July 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Louisville Bats Celebrate Active and Former Service Members on Military Appreciation Day - Louisville Bats
- 'Christmas in July' Honda Fridaynightbash to Include Toy Drive for Ronald McDonald House - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins' García, Nardi Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignments - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - July 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Thunderous Syracuse Swings Power Mets to 10-3, Rain-Shortened Win at Lehigh Valley on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Long Ball Barrage Drops IronPigs against Mets in Rain Shortened Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 25 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats to Host Labor Day Eve Celebration at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Martini, Barrero Homer as Bats Drop Series Opener 11-7 in Indianapolis
- Louisville Bats Celebrate Active and Former Service Members on Military Appreciation Day
- Louisville Bats to Host Labor Day Eve Celebration at Louisville Slugger Field
- Phillips Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Louisville Holds off Columbus for Series Split