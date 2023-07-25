Marlins' García, Nardi Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Avisaíl García and left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi will respectively continue and begin injury rehabilitation assignments presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday when they start their series with the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark.

García has been on the injured list since May 2 with left back tightness. The 32-year-old had played in 10 games with Miami prior to his injury, batting .188/.243/.333/.576. On his current rehab stint, he went 3-for-17 (.177) with one double, one home run and three RBIs in five games with Double-A Pensacola.

After signing a four-year deal with the Marlins in December of 2021, Garíca visited the Jumbo Shrimp on two separate rehab assignments last season, going 7-for-28 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Anaco, Venezuela by Detroit in 2007, García made his major league debut for the Tigers on August 31, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox. A career .264/.318/.419/.737 hitter with 138 home runs and 518 RBIs in 1,071 games, García has played 12 seasons in the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins.

García was named an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2017. He batted .330/.380/.506/.885 with 27 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and 75 runs scored while playing for the White Sox that campaign.

Nardi has pitched in 41 games for Miami this year, going 6-1 with a 3.19 ERA. The 24-year-old has worked 36.2 innings, fanning 48 against 11 walks and just 30 hits allowed. He was placed on the injured list on July 4 with left triceps inflammation.

The Simi Valley, Calif., native appeared in 24 games with the Jumbo Shrimp last season, posting a 3-0 record, 2.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 14 walks and 14 hits allowed in 31.2 innings. He earned an August 14, 2022 promotion to the major leagues, and made his debut on August 16 for Miami against the San Diego Padres. He totaled 13 big league games in 2022.

A 16th-round pick by the Marlins in the 2019 draft out of the University of Arizona, Nardi worked to a 0.93 ERA between the GCL Marlins and Short Season Class A Batavia following his selection. After the pandemic, he spent the 2021 season with Low-A Jupiter, High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, recording a 3.61 ERA in 52.1 innings over 29 games.

García and Nardi are the 11th and 12th rehab assignments presented by H2 Health this season with Jacksonville. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-handers Johnny Cueto (May 2-7, June 22-July 9), Nic Enright (May 7-30), JT Chargois (May 9-16), first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12) and outfielders Jesus Sánchez (May 26-30), García (May 27-June 3) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (June 20-25) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2023.

