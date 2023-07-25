Thompson Shines in Bisons' 3-1 Victory Over RailRiders

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were treated to a quality start by Zach Thompson and a balanced scoring attack as they procured a victory in game one against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-1 at Sahlen Field.

The RailRiders initiated Tuesday night's ballgame by getting their first two batters to reach base. Zach Thompson was able to settle in and get the following three hitters out in order, holding Scranton scoreless in the top of the first inning.

Addison Barger crushed his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. The home run was a solo shot and gave the Bisons a 1-0 advantage.

Carlos Narvaez led off the top of the second inning with a double to the right-center field gap. Franchy Cordero advanced Narvaez to third on a ground ball to second base. After a walk to Jake Lamb, Thompson was able to roll a double play ball to get out of the inning, squandering the RailRiders lead-off double.

Thompson set down the first two hitters in the top of the third inning by way of the strikeout. Oswaldo Cabrera then flew out to left field as Thompson retired the side in order.

Ernie Clement got the offense rolling for the Herd in the bottom of the third inning. Clement singled up the middle with one out then proceeded to steal second base. Spencer Horwitz drove in Clement on a double to right field to expand the Bisons lead to 2-0.

The top of the fourth inning saw the second double play of the game induced by Thompson. After Andres Chaparro reached base with one out, Thompson got Narvaez to hit a ground ball to shortstop for a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Luis De Los Santos began the bottom of the fourth inning with a double to right field. Cam Eden singled with two outs to plate De Los Santos, improving Buffalo's lead to 3-0.

