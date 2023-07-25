Knights Announce Five Roster Moves Tuesday

July 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced five roster moves today ahead of the team's opening game against the Durham Bulls from Durham, NC. First pitch on Tuesday from the DBAP is set for 6:35 p.m.

INF Yoán Moncada completed his major-league rehab stint and was activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Moncada, 28, appeared in eight games with the Knights on his MLB rehab stint and hit .333 (10-for-30) with two runs scored, three doubles, and one RBI. This season with the White Sox, the Cuban native is hitting .232 (32-for-138) with 17 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base in 38 games played.

RHP Bryan Shaw was outrighted to the Charlotte Knights today. Most recently, Shaw was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on July 22. Shaw, 35, is 2-0 with four saves and a 4.03 ERA in 21 games pitched this season with the Knights (22.1 innings). He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 28 and was added to Charlotte's active roster from Extended Spring Training on May 9.

C Carlos Pérez was optioned back to the Charlotte Knights from the Chicago White Sox today. Pérez, 26, has appeared in 59 games with the Knights this season and is hitting .246 (56-for-228) with 27 runs scored, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 RBI. He is third this season on the Knights in home runs. In 12 games this season with the White Sox, Perez hit .133 (2-for-15) with one double and one RBI.

C Evan Skoug was released by the Chicago White Sox organization today. Skoug, 27, hit .171 (21-for-123) with 21 runs scored, seven doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI this season with the Knights in 43 games. A non-roster invitee to White Sox Spring Training this season, Skoug was originally drafted by Chicago in the seventh round of the June 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

LHP Ben Holmes was also released by the Chicago White Sox organization today. In six games with the Knights this season, he went 0-2 with a 15.00 ERA (6.0 IP). Holmes, 31, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 14, 2023. In 25 games this season with the Barons, Holmes went 2-4 with four saves and a 3.30 ERA in 30.0 innings pitched. The Clackamas, OR native was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Oregon State University.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.