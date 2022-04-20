Kawaguchi's Two Goals Lead Stars to a Win in Milwaukee

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (right) faces off with the Milwaukee Admirals

(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals) Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (right) faces off with the Milwaukee Admirals(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE, WI- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, started their final road trip of the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Panther Arena.

Texas struck first during a 4-on-4 skate when Ryan Shea collected his own rebound and snuck a second shot underneath Connor Ingram. Texas was unsuccessful on two first period power plays, but outshot Milwaukee 15-4 in the opening period and led 1-0 after one.

Jordan Kawaguchi, who returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games, snapped a quick shot from the left circle past Ingram just 2:14 into the second period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. The Stars received three more power play chances in the middle stanza, but couldn't capitalize. Kawaguchi nearly scored his second of the period on the Stars' fifth power play, but it hit the crossbar. Texas carried their 2-0 lead into the third.

Milwaukee burst out in the third period with a flurry of shots against Matt Murray, who had only seen nine shots in the first 40 minutes combined. The Admirals spoiled Murray's shutout bid with 11:18 left in regulation when Graham Knott snuck a shot through traffic during a goal-mouth scramble. The Stars were outshot 22-5 in the final frame, but Murray stopped 21 shots and Kawaguchi added a second goal with 4:25 left to put the game out of reach. Curtis McKenzie sealed the 4-1 victory with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Murray earned his second professional victory with 30 saves to move to 2-1-0, while Ingram stopped 25 shots in the loss.

The Stars head to Des Moines for two pivotal games against the Iowa Wild Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, before heading to Winnipeg April 26 for one final regular season game against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre.

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Jordan Kawaguchi (TEX)

Matt Murray (TEX)

Tanner Kero (TEX)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.