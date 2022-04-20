Kawaguchi's Two Goals Lead Stars to a Win in Milwaukee
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (right) faces off with the Milwaukee Admirals
(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE, WI- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, started their final road trip of the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Panther Arena.
Texas struck first during a 4-on-4 skate when Ryan Shea collected his own rebound and snuck a second shot underneath Connor Ingram. Texas was unsuccessful on two first period power plays, but outshot Milwaukee 15-4 in the opening period and led 1-0 after one.
Jordan Kawaguchi, who returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games, snapped a quick shot from the left circle past Ingram just 2:14 into the second period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. The Stars received three more power play chances in the middle stanza, but couldn't capitalize. Kawaguchi nearly scored his second of the period on the Stars' fifth power play, but it hit the crossbar. Texas carried their 2-0 lead into the third.
Milwaukee burst out in the third period with a flurry of shots against Matt Murray, who had only seen nine shots in the first 40 minutes combined. The Admirals spoiled Murray's shutout bid with 11:18 left in regulation when Graham Knott snuck a shot through traffic during a goal-mouth scramble. The Stars were outshot 22-5 in the final frame, but Murray stopped 21 shots and Kawaguchi added a second goal with 4:25 left to put the game out of reach. Curtis McKenzie sealed the 4-1 victory with an empty net goal in the final minute.
Murray earned his second professional victory with 30 saves to move to 2-1-0, while Ingram stopped 25 shots in the loss.
The Stars head to Des Moines for two pivotal games against the Iowa Wild Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, before heading to Winnipeg April 26 for one final regular season game against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre.
BOX SCORE
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Jordan Kawaguchi (TEX)
Matt Murray (TEX)
Tanner Kero (TEX)
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (right) faces off with the Milwaukee Admirals
(Milwaukee Admirals)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022
- IceHogs Fall to Griffins as the Playoff Clinch Waits Another Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Fall to Texas - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kawaguchi's Two Goals Lead Stars to a Win in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Monsters Tripped up in Third Period for 4-3 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Clinch North Division with Win over Monsters - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Logan Nijhoff to ATO - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Visit Senators for Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: April 20th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Morning Skate: Chase for Division Title Continues Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Checkers Prepping for High-Stakes Weekend - Charlotte Checkers
- Högberg Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Jose Sharks Assign Forward Daniil Gushchin to San Jose Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- Goaltender Daws Returns to Comets, Okhotiuk Recalled - Utica Comets
- Colin Felix Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Greer Returns to Comets Lineup - Utica Comets
- Detroit Returns Riley Barber - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Sign Trio of Washington Draft Picks to Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Have Chance to Clinch Playoffs on Home Ice Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #64: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Win in OT against the Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nappier Blanks Bears, Penguins Win 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Earn a Point in Shootout Loss at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Smallman's Heroics Not Enough for Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Drop Valuable Points at Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Morris Lead Hogs over Wolves as Rockford Looks to Punch Ticket to Playoffs Tomorrow Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Swaney Tallies Four Points in 5-2 Win over Griffins - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.