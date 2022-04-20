Monsters Tripped up in Third Period for 4-3 Loss to Comets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica's Aarne Talvitie scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 12:49 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Monsters took control of the second period beginning with a tally from Jake Christiansen at 11:42 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Cole Clayton. Clayton added a power-play marker of his own at 15:10 with assists from Sillinger and Tyler Sikura giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Comets fought back in the third period with goals from Jarrod Gourley at 1:06, Chase De Leo at 2:25 and Alexander Holtz at 13:43 pushing the score to 3-2. Thomas Schemitsch grabbed an unassisted tally at 15:35, but the Monsters comeback fell short with a final score of 4-3.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 28 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 28 saves for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 23, for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 - - 3

UTI 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 1/4 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

UTI 32 0/3 3/4 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 28 4 5-9-3

UTI Schmid W 28 3 22-8-5

Cleveland Record: 25-34-8-5, 7th North Division

Utica Record: 41-19-8-1, 1st North Division

