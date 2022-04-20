Goaltender Daws Returns to Comets, Okhotiuk Recalled

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that goaltender, Nico Daws, was reassigned to the Utica Comets. In addition, the Devils have recalled defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk from the Comets.

Daws, 21, played in 25 games for the Devils this season with a record of 10-11-1 holding a 3.11 goals against average with a .893 save percentage. He started the season with Utica and through the 2021-22 campaign recorded a 2.41 goals against average with a .918 save percentage over 18 games played.

Okhotiuk, 21, skated in 63 games this season with the Comets scoring three goals and nine assists for 12 points and 68 penalty minutes. The former Devils 2nd round pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has not yet made his NHL debut.

The Comets return to action tonight against the Monsters before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

