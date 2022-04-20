IceHogs Have Chance to Clinch Playoffs on Home Ice Tonight

Rockford, IL- With a chance to officially clinch the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight, the IceHogs are home taking on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center! Tonight is the eighth and final meetings between the two clubs this season.

Is Tonight the Night

With Rockford's 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves last night, paired with the Iowa Wild's 5-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins, the IceHogs magic number to clinch their spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs is now just two. This means a win tonight is all Rockford needs to secure their birth.

Let's Take a Look Back

Both Rockford and Grand Rapids come into tonight's contest after playing last night as well. The IceHogs left Rosemont with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves, while the Griffins fell 5-2 to the Wild. IceHogs forward Mike Hardman tallied two goals in the victory, while goaltender Cale Morris recorded a career-high 43 saves.

Slavin Continues to Shine

Rockford forward Josiah Slavin had an assist in last night's victory over Chicago while also netting a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over Manitoba. After riding a four-game point streak to start the month of April, Slavin now has five goals and six assists in his last nine games.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

After tonight's matchup the IceHogs stay home for a busy weekend at the BMO! Rockford will host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 35-26-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 31-32-6-2 (8th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6-1 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 2-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m., 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m., 5-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-5-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

55-48-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

