Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@San Jose Sharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Bird and defenseman Luke McInnis from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) to professional tryouts. Additionally, the club has recalled defenseman Cole Moberg from Orlando.

Bird, 25, has appeared in 48 games with the Solar Bears this year, co-leading the team in goals (19) and finishing fourth in points (33). The Andover, Mass., native has also skated in four games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, notching one assist.

In his career, he has dressed in nine AHL contests with Syracuse, collecting three helpers. In addition, he has appeared in 192 games in the ECHL with Greenville, Reading, Wheeling and Orlando, totaling 85 points (42 goals, 43 assists) and 134 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-one, 192-pound forward spent four seasons at Brown University. He was originally selected by Columbus in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

McInnis, 23, has appeared in 64 contests with Orlando, totaling 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists), and 55 penalty minutes.

In his two professional campaigns, he has skated in 110 games with the Solar Bears, collecting 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and 106 penalty minutes.

Before pro, the five-foot-eleven, 174-pound defender from Hingham, Mass., spent four years at Boston College. Luke's father Marty McInnis played 796 games in the NHL between the Islanders, Flames, Ducks, and Bruins, totaling 420 points (170 goals, 250 assists).

Moberg, 21, has appeared in 29 games with the Barracuda so far this season, notching 10 points (two goals, eight assists). In addition, the native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, has skated in 21 games with the Solar Bears, collecting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

In his career, he has skated in 51 AHL games with Rockford and San Jose, totaling 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and 26 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-three, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 187 games in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, over three seasons, accumulating 89 points (29 goals, 60 assists) and 101 penalty minutes.

Moberg was originally signed by the Barracuda to a one-year AHL contract on Sept. 27, 2021. He was drafted in the seventh round (194th overall) by the Chicago in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

