Marlies Visit Senators for Battle of Ontario
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies head down the highway to face the Belleville Senators in a mid-week battle of Ontario. The two teams last met back on February 19th when the Sens won 5-4 in overtime. The Marlies are 6-2-1-0 against Belleville so far this season. The two teams meet three more times in the regular season.
Belleville has been hot as of late, winning four straight games. The Marlies will look to put an end to Belleville's winning streak on Wednesday, as they look to make a final push for the playoffs.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team in points overall with 52. As well as rookie Alex Steeves who leads the team in goals with 22. On the Sens side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 48.
Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
