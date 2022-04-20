5 Things: Heat vs. Tucson

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (43-14-4-2) vs. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (21-36-5-1)

6:30 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (29)

Points - Matthew Phillips (64)

Roadrunners:

Goals - Michael Carcone (24)

Points - Matias Maccelli (55)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 50-for-261, 19.2% (t-15th)/PK - 236-for-272, 86.8% (1st)

Roadrunners:

PP - 55-for-260, 21.2% (6th)/PK - 183-for-244, 75.0% (30th)

1. HEAT INDEX

A change of scenery and change of opponent awaits the Stockton Heat, who look to inch closer to the elusive division title. Stockton stands six points shy of locking up that top spot, a combination of points accumulated by the Heat and left unbanked by the Reign, as Stockton prepares to face off against the Tucson Roadrunners, a club that sits eighth in the Pacific and has been eliminated from playoff contention. Stockton is 4-1-1-1 on the year against Tucson and has won three of four coming into Wednesday.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Two-game skids have been rare for the Heat this season, the current cold front being only the third time all year that the Heat have dropped consecutive contests. Stockton answered a two-game hiccup in March with five consecutive wins, then another with four straight. The Heat have faced Tucson in four bounce-back games this year and have won all four. THAT... Response has been the word of the day for the Stockton Heat all year, and one consistent is strong starts following losses. Starting on time has been a key to victory against the Roadrunners this year, a club that is 13-5-4-0 on the year when leading through 20 minutes but just 8-31-1-1 when tied or trailing after the opening frame. The team that has scored the first goal has gone on to win in all seven games of the season series. THE OTHER... Wednesday's matchup could be just what the doctor ordered for Stockton, the Heat owning the AHL's best home record facing the Roadrunners, who limp into the matchup at 9-19-3-0 in road games, 30th out of 31 in the league. Tucson has won a game at Stockton Arena this year, though, the season opener in which the Roadrunners earned a 1-0 decision in overtime.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Martin Pospisil

The forward has nine points in the last 12 games, strong production since returning to the lineup after missing a month due to injury. He has three assists in six games against Tucson this year.

Roadrunners - Matias Maccelli

Maccelli rejoined the Roadrunners yesterday and is their leading scorer with 55 points on the year. He has four points in five games against Stockton this year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Justin Kirkland is two points shy of 150 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of becoming Stockton's first-ever 30-goal scorer. He'd be the first Flames-affiliated AHL player to reach 30 goals in a season since 2008-09.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is five assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

5. QUOTABLE

"It was a good wake-up call. It's good. We just have to learn from it. We have to move forward. I know we have such a good team, and if we learn, move forward, we'll be ready for the next game." - Pospisil on moving on from the weekend

American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022

