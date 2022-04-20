Admirals Fall to Texas
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Graham Knott scored the Admirals lone goal as they saw their four-game point streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. The loss snapped a four-game point streak for the Ads, however, the team remains in third place in the division, thanks to a Rockford loss to Grand Rapids.
The Admirals surrendered a goal in each of the first two periods and could only muster a combined eight shots through the first 40 minutes of play. Ty Dellandrea got the Stars on the board at 8:22 of the first period with his 23rd goal of the season, while Jordan Kawaguchi made it 2-0 just over two minutes into the second when his shot deflected off a skate and by Ads netminder Connor Ingram.
In spite of the sluggish start, the Ads came out buzzing in the third period and upped their shot total by six within the first two minutes. They finally got one to drop when Knott picked up his 12th goal of the season at 8:42 of the third when he found a loose puck in front of the crease and lifted it past Texas goalie Matt Murray. Mathieu Olivier and Marc Del Gaizo earned assists on the play.
Unfortunately for Milwaukee that was all the offense they could manage in spite of tying a season-high with 22 shots in the final period.
Kawaguchi earned his second of the game with 4:25 left to play and they sealed it on a Curtis McKenzie empty-netter with under a minute to go.
The Admirals have three games left in the regular season with their road finale up next on Saturday night in Chicago. The Ads are home again on Sunday, April 24th at 3 pm against the Manitoba Moose.
